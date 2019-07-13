Clear

Seniors get a view from above!

Seniors get a view from above!

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 11:24 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Seniors get a view from above!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"at some point in time everybody looks up in the sky and.. it's still the magic of flight, and once you experience it, there's nothing in the world like it." some senior citizens took flight today... residents of signature health care got the chance to take a plane ride and see terre haute from a new angle. it's was a way to let those in the nursing home experience flying for the first time. nearly 30 planes flew into sky king airport. elders got the chance to check out the planes and get a birds eye view of the city. for some... it was a brand new experience. we spoke with one woman who took flight today. she says it was an experience like no other. "it was so unexpected. i think that's the big thing. that it was just beyonf anything that i would've thought. i would recommend it to anyone." this was the first year for the event... but organizers say
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rex win streak secrets

Image

Seniors get a view from above!

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Holcomb Announces Re-Election Bid

Image

Help needed finding people responsible for mutilating puppies

Image

Eva Kor in her own words

Image

Eva Kor remembered at visitation and candle lighting

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex set record for wins in a row

Image

'It's a stain on the soul of America...' Group gathers outside of Clay County Justice Center to prot

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way