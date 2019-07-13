Speech to Text for Seniors get a view from above!

"at some point in time everybody looks up in the sky and.. it's still the magic of flight, and once you experience it, there's nothing in the world like it." some senior citizens took flight today... residents of signature health care got the chance to take a plane ride and see terre haute from a new angle. it's was a way to let those in the nursing home experience flying for the first time. nearly 30 planes flew into sky king airport. elders got the chance to check out the planes and get a birds eye view of the city. for some... it was a brand new experience. we spoke with one woman who took flight today. she says it was an experience like no other. "it was so unexpected. i think that's the big thing. that it was just beyonf anything that i would've thought. i would recommend it to anyone." this was the first year for the event... but organizers say