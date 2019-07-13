Speech to Text for Holcomb Announces Re-Election Bid

loan is september 3rd. governor eric holcomb made a big announcement today. in tonight's political alert.. holcomb was at the famous hoosier gym in knightstown this afternoon. there.. he announced he would be running for re-election. those on holcombs election team say hoosiers know they have a friend and ally in the governor. the governor will get started right away on the campaign trail. he's meeting with voters in noblesville