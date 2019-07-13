Clear

Help needed finding people responsible for mutilating puppies

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

a wabash valley organization is asking for your help finding the people responsible for abusing puppies. volunteers with the otis foundation, inc. animal welfare & rescue say two eight week old puppies were mutilated. the incident happened wednesday in parke county. according to otis... someone mutilated the puppies by docking their tails and cropper their ears. the puppies had to have surgery to remove what was left of their tails. those at otis say the pups are recovering now. if you have any information about who may be behind these acts... you can contact the otis foundation by phone at 765-592-1070... or -- contact them on
