Speech to Text for Eva Kor in her own words

others to forgive. the words of eva kor are echoing around the world as we mourn her loss. over the years, eva has been a force for forgiveness and education. they're things she touched on in many interviews with us. news 10's annie johnston went through our archives to bring us eva in her own words. /music fades up from black eva: "if i ever concentrated on all of the people who hurt me i would never have a smiling face in my life a and i refuse to be an old bitter person. i want to be happy and i want to smile because i like smiling. /// eva: i said nobody, nothing had the power to forgive..it was mine to use as i wished and that was a tremendous discovery for me..." narr: even in the worst of circumstances... *nats guard with a machine gun* narr: eva kor talked often about forgiveness and its power to heal. eva: "i cannot change what happened. no one can change what happened." /// eva: "so i tell young people, don't give up. i did not give up in auschwitz, i think growing up, just plain growing up is a very difficult thing." narr: at just ten years old eva and her twin sister were the only holocaust survivors in their immediate family. eva: "there are two choices in life when we face tragedy.. give into despair, or triumph over it." narr: she ended up in terre haute, indiana... and tried to put the past behind her. instead, she brought the darkness of the holocaust into the light. eva: "if we do nothing with the memories we have had to endure then why survive, there is no lesson to be learned from it. then we can just crawl in a corner and cry all day long? i cannot do it." /// eva: "i refused to be a victim and i will never volunteer again to be a victim so i take power and control back over my own life." narr: and that's exactly what she did. she founded the candles holocaust museum in 1995. eva: "it is my deepest hope that all the people of terre haute will be able to defeat those who hate us...by impressing them with our message and make them our friends." narr: someone lit fire to the museum years later... and again... kor vowed to keep pushing ahead with her message. eva: "we are not going to give up teaching how to prevent hatred but right now i need to cope with the mess these people who hate have created. they wanted to destroy us... but they accomplished exactly the opposite" ***nats singing*** "because we are going to come back." narr: since then many people have walked the halls. hearing eva's personal testimony about overcoming. eva: "from my perspective... surviving and being able to live free of the pain and be even happy it is the way to go and it makes to me sense that i and it makes to me sense that i made the effort to survive and if i can teach the world how they can do it..." narr: and in her final days kor was doing one of the things she did best **nats singing** narr: educating others with her unwavering message of hope. eva: ""if they want to create a better world - a more peaceful world - forgiveness is absolutely necessary. i call forgiveness a seed for peace.. anger a seed for war." /music fades to black/ you have two opportunites to pay your respect to this champion of forgiveness. two memorial services are planned for eva kor. the public can attend the first on august 4th at indiana state university in terre haute... or the second on august 18th at butler university in indianapolis. you can learn more about these memorials... and the life and legacy of eva kor by visiting our website...