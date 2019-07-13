Speech to Text for Eva Kor remembered at visitation and candle lighting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and share her message." friends... family... and many others are remembering the life and legacy of holocaust survivor eva kor. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. eva kor's message of forgiveness has touched hearts around the globe. now... those who knew and loved her are mourning her loss... while others are reflecting on her legacy. kor died last thursday... at the age of 85 while in poland. we'll have more from a candle lighting for her in just a few moments... but first... news 10's richard solomon is live outside the funeral home where close friends and family can attend a visitation. he has more from eva's son -- alex -- in a live report. richard... heather... it's a somber feeling inside the visitation. i sat down with alex kor before it started. he told me wants today to be a celebration for people rather than a sad time. alex said his mother would want today to be a celebration. he told me... many from all over have shared how eva influenced their lives. big or small.... kor says this is a pain he's never felt. but he says he wants to turn this difficult time into a positive...just like his mother did. "what im gonna try to do is to use those painful episodes painful loses to try to do something constructive cause that's...how my mom would want it ..." visitation continues until 8. i'll have more from alex kor and others tonight on news 10 nightwatch reporting live in terre haute... richard solomon... news 10. earlier this afternoon the public was invited to a candle lighting and remembrance ceremony for eva kor. it happened at the candles holocaust museum and education center. it the museum kor founded -- right here in terre haute. candles were lit for each member of eva kors family. there was also a special tribute to her life's work. staff at the museum say they were lucky to know eva as the international peace advocate and -- as a friend. they say they'll miss her humor... her laugh... and her smile. catie charlton, candles holocaust museum operations coordinator 15:54:31 - 15:54:53 "i am mostly feeling a loss. eva was such a bright person in our world here at candles. we worked so closely with her that she was like family to us and so we are definitely feeling her loss but we are also feeling that she would not want us to cry or to mourn but rather celebrate her life and go out and share her message." the candles museum staff say they will continue to share eva's message... and her story... to