Rex set record for wins in a row

good evening.. the terre haute rex have a chance to pass a franchise record tonight.. they've won eight games in a row.. the 2nd longest win streak in rex history.. there's a double header tonight against danville.. so they've got a chance to set a new franchise mark.. but first they've got to win game one of the double header.. **out to bob warn field we go.. rex threatening with a runner on third in the bottom of the 4th.. **austin weiler at the plate for terre haute.. he rips it right back at the pitcher.. that's into the outfield for a base hit.. mitchell garrity trots in for the rex.. the home team takes a 5-1 lead after four complete.. **but danville coming back.. tying run on 3rd.. this one hit over to jacob mulcahy in the hot corner.. he bobbles it.. but stays with it and just beats the runner to the bag to end the inning.. rex stay in the lead.. **still a one run game in the final inning.. ball hit over to short.. a tough play for ethan hunter.. he scoops hit.. throws across the body.. and one hops it to first.. that seals the win for the rex.. 5-4 over danville.. with the win.. terre haute has won nine consecutive games.. that ties the franchise record for longest win streak.. the last time the rex won nine in a row was in 20-15 when they won the prospect league title.. **so let's take it to game number two.. rex and dans once again with a record on the line.. **former northview star braydon tucker on the mound for terre haute and he was dealing.. he gets a strikeout here in the 6th inning.. the i-u pitcher was a force for the rex.. **later in the inning.. tucker with another one.. a strikeout looking to end the inning.. he had 12 k's and just two hits allowed in six innings.. setting up the rex well.. **but bases loaded in the 7th.. colten panaranto gets the call with two outs.. he comes in and gets the save with a strikeout to end it.. and the train keeps rolling for the rex.. two saves tonight for panaranto as the rex win 2-1.. that's ten in a row.. a new franchise and prospect league record for consecutive wins.. they say the rex are hot.. and they've never been hotter. <it's awesome. the energy in the dugout, the energy in the locker room...... ...we're going to continue to keep treating it the same as we have the