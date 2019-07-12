Speech to Text for 'It's a stain on the soul of America...' Group gathers outside of Clay County Justice Center to prot

about a hundred people gathered in front of the clay county justice center to bring light to human detention camps all over the world. its part of a nationwide candlelite vigil.. "lights for liberty" events are happening on "5"-continents at nearly "600"-locations and folks right here in the wabash valley are getting involved. news 10's sarah lehman was there tonight... "tell me what democracy looks like this is what democracy looks like" and this is a protest against human detention camps across the country. "it's a stain on the soul of america" candellight vigils led by a group called lights for liberty are happening all across the country in nearly 600 locations and brazil, indiana is one of them. rachel batka, organize} "my family members were also really concerned about everything that was happening about the fact that there are literaly concentration camps here in america and people aren't doing anything about it. so i had to take a stand right? for myself for my family and more importantly for the people who are directly affected by this stuff." rachel batka is the organizer for friday nights vigil. she's from bloomington, indiana but felt like something needed to be done at the only ice detention center in indiana. and the people living in brazil agree shirley a. thomas, brazil resident say} "the injustice that is occuring on our southern border i don't know how to explain it other than say it's soul wrenching" thomas says she's been demonstrating like this her whole life. during the vietnam war segregation and now this she says she won't stop until things are right. "babies are dying in our custody. i just can't stomach it and be quiet." the biggest point people wanted to make tonight is that if you see this as a problem to call your local and state leaders and let them know how you feel. also, to make sure you're registered and to vote in the up coming election.