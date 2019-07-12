Clear

Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K

Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

years according to the cdc. folks in terre haute are racing for good health.. tonight was the light your way to better health 5k on the campus of saint mary-of-the-woods college. that's still going on right now. it was a glow run and walk.. its part of the better health wabash valley initiative. the terre haute chamber of commerce hosted the event. organizers say this event is a great opportunity for the community to promote
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

Terre Haute based bank received special recognition

Image

Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K

Image

Local Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on a new house

Image

How hail forms

Image

Oblong one step closer to receiving Community Development Block Grant

Image

Long-time Vincennes University leader Phil Rath has passed away

Image

Kevin is hanging out at St. Ben's with your weekend forecast

Image

Samaritan Center holds Suicide and Self-Harm seminar

Image

Staying safe before you hit the water

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way