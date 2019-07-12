Speech to Text for Local Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on a new house

to you. there's a new partnership in place in terre haute. it's one that will provide a new home for a local family. habitat for humanity is a non-profit organization. it focuses on providing housing for families who need it. habitat recently teamed up with indiana state university. together...they'll build the local chapter's 71st house . officials have already selected the family who will live in that house. they say everyone involved is excited to get the project started. "it's a family affair even if the kids aren't able to contribute on the construction site. they're all there cutting the ribbon for the house, taking the first tour, seeing where their bedrooms are going to be it's a really cool experience." this is the third house isu has sponsored. officials hope to break ground on the new home this fall.