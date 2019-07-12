Speech to Text for How hail forms

strong storms several times this month. hail is one hazard that can cause a lot of damage. storm team 10's brady harp shows us where hail comes from. pk} hail is a common threat in the wabash valley but where exactly does hail come from? anytime we get a strong storm there is what is called an "updraft" which is warm air moving up. there's a lot of water droplets in these storms and the water droplets will be swept up high into the storm and then cool down. as the water gets higher in the storm the water droplets freeze and drop back down just to be carried by the same updraft back into the colder part of the top of the storm. each time this happen the frozen water droplet gets an additional layer of ice and gets bigger. as the new hail stone gets bigger and heavier and the updraft eventually cannot toss the hailstone into the colder part of the top of the storm and it will fall down to earth as part of a hailstorm. hail can be dangerous to your body and property so make sure you stay aware of changing weather conditions. if you have any other weather related questions we would be happy to explain them here on news 10. road reconstructio road