Long-time Vincennes University leader Phil Rath has passed away

tonight on news 10 nightwatch. vincennes university is mourning the death of long-time leader, phil rath. the university says roth died early this morning. he started working at the university in 19-83. roth was serving as the vice president for financial services and government relations. funeral arrangements are pending. he received several honors in his lifetime for service to the vincennes