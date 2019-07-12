Speech to Text for Samaritan Center holds Suicide and Self-Harm seminar

"suicide".. "suicide".. was the 10th leading cause of death in the united states in 20-16. that's according "to the american psychological association". now.. "1"-local hospital.. is wanting to help people "look for warning signs" before it's too late. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how "good samaritan" is partnering "with vincennes university" to give people the right tools. /////// "officials with the samaritan center here in vincennes say that suicide is on the rise here in knox county and surrounding areas. they say it's important to help those who may be suicidal, but also important to help those who may be able to spot folks who are in trouble." dozens of people from the community gathered for the suicide and self harm seminar at the greene activity center. nationally renowned suicidolgist jack klott spoke to the group via web cast. his message: how to address those who may be suicidal. every "8"-hours.. someone takes their own life in the state of indiana. hospital experts say that makes it even more crucial to educate people on the warning signs. teachers, doctors.. correctional officers and many many attended the event. they're the ones that are in contact with these individuals. so it's very important they know how to spot them. that they know how to interact with them. and they know how to get them the help that is appropriate for them." today i had the chance to speak with someone from community corrections in martin county. at the top of the hour i'll have what she sees on a daily basis and what she hopes to learn from today's seminar. in vincennes gary brian news 10."