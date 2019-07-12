Speech to Text for Staying safe before you hit the water

com". with warm weather upon us.. you may be heading "toward the water" this weekend. but remember.. bringing "alcohol into the mix" can be dangerous "for everyone on the water". in this "safety alert".. "indiana" averages "84"-"boa while intoxicated cases" over the past "5"-years. and "last year".. "117"-cases were reported. news 10's.. "tilly marlatt".. explains more now.. on the dangers "of drinking.. while operating a boat". ////// susie... the state of indiana does not have an open container law on the water. but that doesn't mean you are free from receiving a citation for being over the legal limit. you can still receive a boating while intoxicated or b-w-i citation on the water. the legal limit blood alcohol concentration on a boat is the same as on the road. point zero eight. it's important to remember that if you have been drinking while on the water to not drive until fully sober. i talked with indiana conservation officer "nathan lutz". he says if you are caught on the water over the legal limit you will go to jail. lutz shares advice on what to do in the event of an accident on the water while someone is impaired. "reach, throw, row, or go. whether you're going to reach to them, throw them something that floats, row to them and help row them to shore or go get help. whatever you do. use something that's going to be a medium in between you and them. so they are not pulling you directly in the water." here's something else to keep in mind.. losing track mind.. to keep in something else here's water." here's something else to keep in mind.. losing track of how much you actually drank.. while on the water can lead to dehydration.. it can also impact you once you return to shore. coming up at six.. i'll tell you about common violations on the water and how you can avoid them. back