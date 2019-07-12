Speech to Text for Vincennes man sentenced for causing fatal 2017 crash

you. /////// "a vincennes man".. learns his fate.. after "causing a deadly crash" more than "2"-years ago. "joshua slone" was sentenced to "10"-years in prison.. with "2"-years suspended and "1"-year "to the life after meth program". "police say".. "slone" crashed his vehicle on june 6th, 20-17 near the intersection of "river" and "perdue roads" in vincennes. "john creamer" of vincennes died in that crash. "3"-others were injured. "police say".. they found "slone" walking away from the crash scene. "slone" was charged.. and sentenced.. "with causing death..while operating a motor