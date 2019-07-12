Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute road construction projects

Terre Haute road construction projects

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute road construction projects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"new" and "improved roads" are appearing in terre haute. more than "1"-million-dollars have gone "toward re-surfacing projects" "so far this year". news 10's "dominic miranda".. spoke "with city engineers" and "road crews today". he joins us now.. here in the studio.. to tell us.. where they've been working. ////// susie. . . the city of terre haute's engineering department has done quite a bit of paving already this year. this includes parts of hulman street.. 25th street.. wallace avenue.. sidenbender road.. and margaret avenue. those are on the south-east side of the city. city officals i spoke with said its more economical to do projects "1"-area at a time. it's also much easier on contracters. city engineer chuck ennis told me they are taking a breather right now. he said the traffic impact of the projects should be minimal. but.. when you do come across a work zone.. use caution. "it's really not too inconvenient for most people or businesses. /// "we have really good flaggers on our crews so. . . traffic. . . you know. obviously people have trouble driving and i don't think they should but. . . it happens. we have good flaggers who watch our back because people want to fly and stuff like that. we definitely keep it real safe out here." while they're taking a break now.. more paving projects are in the works. coming up at 6... i'll tell you where the city plans to hit next. back to you. /////// back to you. next. plans to hit where the city 6... i'll tell you coming up at the works. projects are in more paving a break now.. they're taking while out here." while they're taking a break now.. more paving projects are in the works. coming up at 6... i'll tell you where the city plans to hit next. back to
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
One More Nice Day...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin is hanging out at St. Ben's with your weekend forecast

Image

Samaritan Center holds Suicide and Self-Harm seminar

Image

Staying safe before you hit the water

Image

Indiana leaders request crop disaster designation after wetter than normal planting season

Image

Vincennes man sentenced for causing fatal 2017 crash

Image

Terre Haute road construction projects

Image

YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

Image

Watch the US Coast Guard board a narco-sub carrying 17,000 pounds of cocaine

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for July

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way