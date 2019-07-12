Speech to Text for Terre Haute road construction projects

"new" and "improved roads" are appearing in terre haute. more than "1"-million-dollars have gone "toward re-surfacing projects" "so far this year". news 10's "dominic miranda".. spoke "with city engineers" and "road crews today". he joins us now.. here in the studio.. to tell us.. where they've been working. ////// susie. . . the city of terre haute's engineering department has done quite a bit of paving already this year. this includes parts of hulman street.. 25th street.. wallace avenue.. sidenbender road.. and margaret avenue. those are on the south-east side of the city. city officals i spoke with said its more economical to do projects "1"-area at a time. it's also much easier on contracters. city engineer chuck ennis told me they are taking a breather right now. he said the traffic impact of the projects should be minimal. but.. when you do come across a work zone.. use caution. "it's really not too inconvenient for most people or businesses. /// "we have really good flaggers on our crews so. . . traffic. . . you know. obviously people have trouble driving and i don't think they should but. . . it happens. we have good flaggers who watch our back because people want to fly and stuff like that. we definitely keep it real safe out here." while they're taking a break now.. more paving projects are in the works. coming up at 6... i'll tell you where the city plans to hit next. back to you.