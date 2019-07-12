Speech to Text for YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

after being closed for nearly "10"-months.. "the city of terre haute" and "the y-m-c-a".. are teaming-up.. to re-open the pool. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, july 12th. ////// "the city of terre haute" and the "y" are planning to re-open the pool. it's been closed "since last year". but now.. "the city" and the "y" are joining forces.. to bring this staple back "for all to use". news 10's.. "richard solomon".. explains more.. about some of the changes that'll take place. he also talked with "1"-group that's been fighting for "the pool" to re-open "sin it closed". "richard"... ///////// susie... earlier at midday.. i told you the city and "y" plan to re-open the pool. leaders who i talked with say.. a "pool is very expensive" that's why the city dove in to help. really.. the only change will be the city picking up the tab. the city plans to cover most of the finances for the y-m-c-a pool. good news for you.. the mayor says the money is "already" in the budget. the new lease for the pool starts september 1st.. exactly "1"-year since it closed. "why make waves" was a group advocating for the pool to re-open. i spoke to "brenda williams". she's the president of the group. she says.. there's a big need for a "year round access community pool". //////// "the pool levels the playing field and...i can do things in the water that i can't do on land. the pool is one of the major components of what we do here and we're glad to be able to get that back open " /////// the agreement still needs final approval. we'll explain more about that at 6. also at the top of the hour.. we'll hear from folks who use the pool..and why they're excitied that it's coming back. reporting live in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. //////