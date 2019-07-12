Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after being closed for nearly "10"-months.. "the city of terre haute" and "the y-m-c-a".. are teaming-up.. to re-open the pool. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, july 12th. ////// "the city of terre haute" and the "y" are planning to re-open the pool. it's been closed "since last year". but now.. "the city" and the "y" are joining forces.. to bring this staple back "for all to use". news 10's.. "richard solomon".. explains more.. about some of the changes that'll take place. he also talked with "1"-group that's been fighting for "the pool" to re-open "sin it closed". "richard"... ///////// susie... earlier at midday.. i told you the city and "y" plan to re-open the pool. leaders who i talked with say.. a "pool is very expensive" that's why the city dove in to help. really.. the only change will be the city picking up the tab. the city plans to cover most of the finances for the y-m-c-a pool. good news for you.. the mayor says the money is "already" in the budget. the new lease for the pool starts september 1st.. exactly "1"-year since it closed. "why make waves" was a group advocating for the pool to re-open. i spoke to "brenda williams". she's the president of the group. she says.. there's a big need for a "year round access community pool". //////// "the pool levels the playing field and...i can do things in the water that i can't do on land. the pool is one of the major components of what we do here and we're glad to be able to get that back open " /////// the agreement still needs final approval. we'll explain more about that at 6. also at the top of the hour.. we'll hear from folks who use the pool..and why they're excitied that it's coming back. reporting live in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. //////
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
One More Nice Day...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin is hanging out at St. Ben's with your weekend forecast

Image

Samaritan Center holds Suicide and Self-Harm seminar

Image

Staying safe before you hit the water

Image

Indiana leaders request crop disaster designation after wetter than normal planting season

Image

Vincennes man sentenced for causing fatal 2017 crash

Image

Terre Haute road construction projects

Image

YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

Image

Watch the US Coast Guard board a narco-sub carrying 17,000 pounds of cocaine

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for July

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way