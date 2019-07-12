Clear

Eye on Terre Haute for July

Mayor Duke Bennett shares with News 10 about the City of Terre Haute in our monthly segment Eye on Terre Haute.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 1:51 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Eye on Terre Haute for July

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alia talks with alia talks with terre haute mayor duke bennett about what's going on around town in our monthly eye on terre haute. road construction: we are in the middle of the construction season. margaret avenue's finishing touches are being done. poplar street is now finished! now the city is focusing on paving. 25th street work has been done, and now crews are working on the north side. recent rain delayed the work, but now it's moving forward. the mayor asks drivers to be patients when driving through construction areas convention center: work has been delayed just a bit. bids came back in right at budget! a lot of legal pieces are coming together for this big project. soon a groundbreaking will be held. groundbreaking will be held. the mayor says he's been working on this for about five years. new t.h. police dept. facility: the city continues working on a financing model. already about a million dollars have been invested. the facility will be right behind the current location. the mayor says the current building is in poor shape and was always meant to be temporary. the new building temporary. the new building will be more efficient and a better environment. epa designation: the mayor says it will help businesses that want to come here with their permitting process. more manufacturing will be able to come here. it will also take pollutants out of the air to help us all be healthier.
