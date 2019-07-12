Clear

YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

City leaders held a Friday morning press conference with YMCA leaders to make the announcement.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 1:41 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have good news from a news conference from this morning. the ymca in terre haute.. and the city hope to reopen the "y" pool. it's a story we first brought you as breaking news thursday. news 10's richard solomon joins us live at the y with the latest... /////// jon... "y" leaders.. and the city held a press conference just this morning. there were lots of smiles as they hope to bring back a well-loved piece of the community. the pool closed in september of last year. people in the community have been advocating to bring it back since then. the agreement still needs final approval... but as it stands ..the city plans to help the "y" financially. the city will take care of things like pool related utilities...and daily maintence. membership fees won't change. mayor bennett told me there should both...an outdoor and indoor pool for everyone. "pools are expensive to operate and you see a lot of public schools close or at somepoint they have to have another funding source and we want to make sure that pool is available to the public through the y in this city owned facility" now you can now you can stick with us throughout the day. i'll be back out here with the full story later on today for news 10 first at 5 and news 10 at 6. i'll have reaction from people who use the pool here. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's
