St. Benedict Parish Church to host 23rd annual Community Festival

new this morning - a press conference is planned later this morning to tell us more about r and b singer r. kelly's latest arrest. kelly was reportedly walking his dog when he was taken into custody last night in chicago. kelly faces a 13-count indictment in the northern district of illinois. he is also charged with sex trafficking in new york, trying to influence a case in atlanta, georgia, and a child pornography charge.

vaccinations will be given today to anyone who may have been affected by a case of hepatitits "a" at buffalo wild wings in vincennes. an employee showed signs of the illness while they worked at the restaurant june 30th. knox county health department officials say they responded within ninety minutes of being notified. buffalo wild wings closed voluntarily for clean up - but has since reopened. the knox county and lawrence county health departments are offering vaccinations today. you can find more information about that on our website wthitv.com.

the terre haute city council heard a first reading for the rezoning request of the proposed area for the new vigo county jail. the property is near by honey creek mall and the sewage treatment plant. the council didn't have to vote on the rezoning last night. if they did - it had to be unanimous. many people asked the council to vote "no" on the rezoning. after a lot of conversation the council decided not to take any action. this will come in front of the council again at their meeting in august. terre haute city council martha crossen says she hopes city and county leaders can get together between now and then to work things out.

layoffs are on the way at clabber girl next month. news 10 has confirmed that around 25 employees will lose their jobs. that's according to "b and g foods". the company took ownership of clabber girl in may. the layoffs will begin august 31st. the company says there are no plans to close the terre haute manufacturing facility.

happening today - a press conference at the ymca. that's when we expect to learn more about a preliminary agreement between the city of terre haute and the "y" on the pool. that's according to city attorney eddie felling. the ymca's board, the terre haute park's board, and the board of public works still have to approve this agreement. news 10 will be at today's press conference and will bring you more information on news 10 at midday.

a tropical storm moving over the gulf of mexico could make landfall later today or saturday possibly as a hurricane. the national hurricane center warned late thursday of potentially dangerous storm surge, heavy rains, and wind conditions across the north-central gulf coast. forecasters say flooding is the number one threat and caution that the storm's path and intensity are hard to predict.

the st. benefit parish church will host their 23rd annual community festival today! it's an event that many in valley look forward to each year. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she joins us live with more details of the event. jon.. in just a few hours this area will be packed with people, good food, and live music. the festival takes place at 9th and ohio.. and starts today and continues through saturday. it will kick off at 5 p.m. and go until midnight. admission is $5.00 for adults.. and children 13 and under are free. there will be church tours, food booths, poker, a raffle a silent auction, and a beer garden! and there are raffles and silent auctions that "you" can take part in. the best part is the proceeds go to a good cause. that's for the church's soup kitchen. for more information on the event visit our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in downtown terre haute, jk, news 10.

we'll get another sunny and pleasant day to finish out the work week. highs today at 84, a calm breeze out of the north northeast. then, clear and cool again tonight, lows to drop to 60. it'll be hot for the weekend: sunshine tomorrow, a high at 89. for your sunday, sunshine a high at 90. >