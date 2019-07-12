Clear

Sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 84°

Pleasant air has descended upon the Wabash Valley, and it will hang around until Saturday.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 84°

Friday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 60°

Saturday: A few morning clouds, turning sunny. HOT! High: 89°

Detailed Forecast:

Pleasant air has descended upon the Wabash Valley, and it will hang around until Saturday. Temperatures will be below average on Friday and Friday night. Expect a mostly clear sky. Heat returns for the weekend, but at this point there is no rain in the forecast. Hot weather will extend into next week.

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
