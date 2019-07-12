Speech to Text for Sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 84°
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 84°
Friday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 60°
Saturday: A few morning clouds, turning sunny. HOT! High: 89°
Detailed Forecast:
Pleasant air has descended upon the Wabash Valley, and it will hang around until Saturday. Temperatures will be below average on Friday and Friday night. Expect a mostly clear sky. Heat returns for the weekend, but at this point there is no rain in the forecast. Hot weather will extend into next week.