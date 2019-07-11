Speech to Text for TH Rex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pleasant....high the terre haute rex are one of the hottest teams in the prospect league....they'v e won a season-high seven straight... the rex had 13-hundred show up tonight to see them face chillicothe... the chillicothe batters had no chance against rex pitcher tristan weaver. he strikes out the batter who loses his bat on the swing... the sycamore lefty gave up no runs in four nnings of work, striking out seven.... bottom third....jacob mole-key picks up one of his three hits in the game....his rbi single to right gives the rex a two-nothing lead.... two batters later...austin why-ler crushes a double to leftcenter....that easily scores sycamore romero harris from first.... the terre haute rex do it again, they beat chillicothe five-four to stretch their winning streak to a season-high