award.> friday gage baker will play in the prestigious indiana north/south all-star high school football game.... the eastern greene graduate knows he's blessed.... not to be playing in this event, but to even be there! < football has given gage baker a lot..... "never seen my life being a state runner-up. north-south all-star. i couldn't of seen that. thankful for everything that has been given to me". it also kept him alive.... "i can say without my teammates and football i wouldn't be alive". in the summer before his junior year gage was battling mental health issues and depression so bad, that depression so issues and mental health battling gage was junior year before his in the summer alive". wouldn't be football i teammates and football i wouldn't be alive". in the summer before his junior year gage was battling mental health issues and depression so bad, that football was the furthest thing from his mind. "i wanted to quit everything. forced me into a whole i felt i couldn't get out. quitting was my only option. i didn't do it. i overcame and battled through all that stuff". now gage is a great success story for others to not give up, whether on the football field or in life! "i still have my struggle everyday. so does everyone else. only thing you can do is pick your head up and keep grinding. get better each and everyday." nat sound "no matter how much you think "no matter how nat sound "no matter how much you think you can't do it. you really can. your body and mind can overcome