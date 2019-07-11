Speech to Text for TH Junior City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... welcome back... the annual terre haute junior city golf championship is in the books, the event wrapped up today with the boys and girls winner rallying in the 15-17 age division to win the title... < it was a beautiful day at rea park for the final round.... the leaderboard was all tied going to the 16th hole....justin hopkins would grab the lead with this birdie putt that puts him up two shots.... after a rough 16, northview's benjamin goshen bounces back on 17....this parr putt brings him to within one of hopkins... so we went to 18, with goshen and hopkins seperated by just one stroke....goshen needs this long birdie putt on 18 to try and force a playoff....he comes up just short.... all hopkins needs is this tap-in for parr for the win and he gets it to take the terre haute junior city boys golf championship... the clay city eel erased a six-shot deficit going into the final round, he fired an impressive one under 71 to get the victory... on the girls side....sophia boyll entered the final round with the lead...the terre haute south lady brave knocks down the putt on 16....she finished second... 17th hole....great work with the putter by terre haute north's nikki bonilla....that's a tough downhill putt she sinks for par...... your winner on the girls side is hamilton southeastern's lauren stewart....she finishes up her work on 18, she won by five strokes... congrats to both stewart and hopkins for also earning this years girls and boys travis smith outstanding junior golf