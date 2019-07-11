Clear

TH Junior City

Hopkins and Stewart won

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for TH Junior City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... welcome back... the annual terre haute junior city golf championship is in the books, the event wrapped up today with the boys and girls winner rallying in the 15-17 age division to win the title... < it was a beautiful day at rea park for the final round.... the leaderboard was all tied going to the 16th hole....justin hopkins would grab the lead with this birdie putt that puts him up two shots.... after a rough 16, northview's benjamin goshen bounces back on 17....this parr putt brings him to within one of hopkins... so we went to 18, with goshen and hopkins seperated by just one stroke....goshen needs this long birdie putt on 18 to try and force a playoff....he comes up just short.... all hopkins needs is this tap-in for parr for the win and he gets it to take the terre haute junior city boys golf championship... the clay city eel erased a six-shot deficit going into the final round, he fired an impressive one under 71 to get the victory... on the girls side....sophia boyll entered the final round with the lead...the terre haute south lady brave knocks down the putt on 16....she finished second... 17th hole....great work with the putter by terre haute north's nikki bonilla....that's a tough downhill putt she sinks for par...... your winner on the girls side is hamilton southeastern's lauren stewart....she finishes up her work on 18, she won by five strokes... congrats to both stewart and hopkins for also earning this years girls and boys travis smith outstanding junior golf
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A PLEASANT NIGHT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Freshman

Image

TH Rex

Image

Gage Baker

Image

TH Junior City

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crews will remove invasive fish species during major Fowler Park project

Image

Fire up the grill: Homey's Que and Grill reopens after previous owner retires

Image

Terre Foods Cooperative holds 11th Annual Blueberry Festival

Image

Number of Indiana students graduating from public colleges on the rise

Image

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way