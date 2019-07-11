Speech to Text for Crews will remove invasive fish species during major Fowler Park project

august 3rd. vigo county parks leaders are preparing to begin a major project.. we've told you before about a restoration project at fowler park. that includes lowering "ruble lake" about 5 or 6 feet... and restoring irishman's bridge. while the lake is lowered... the indiana department of natural resource will be renovating the fish population. officials say they'll get rid of the invasive and undesirable fish species in the lake. they'll take the fish they want to keep to another lake in the county. the department of natural resources says it's a great chance to do this project. "theres a lot of things that can help with a simple drawn out and to take advantage of this opportunity to restore this fish population back. i anticipate in three to five years its going to be pretty popular." crews hope to start in august to remove the fish. they hope to restock the lake three weeks later. fowler park beach has been closed