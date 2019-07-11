Speech to Text for Terre Foods Cooperative holds 11th Annual Blueberry Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local organization is bringing another sweet summer treat into terre haute.. "terre foods cooperative market" held its 11th annual blueberry festival today. the group has a goal of bringing local organic food to the community. people enjoyed music...food vendors..fellowship.. and of course a sweet blueberry treat. all proceeds will help to keep the organization running, and to secure a building for the group. if you'd like to learn more about terre foods... we've linked you to the organization's website on our website wthi tv dot