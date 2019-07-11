Speech to Text for Number of Indiana students graduating from public colleges on the rise

wthi tv dot com. in an education alert... the number of students graduating from public colleges is increasing! that's according to indiana commission for higher education's new college completion report its part of a series of reports that shows the state's progress in preparing hoosiers for college and the workforce. just under half of all students who attend four-year colleges are graduating on time. that's up 11 percent over 5 years. at vincennes university.. the rate of one-time graduations has risen 9 percent over five years. indiana university.. purdue university, and ball state have the highest overall on-time and extended-time completion rates. you can see the report for yourself.. we've linked you to it on our website wthi