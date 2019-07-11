Clear

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:16 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deliquency of a minor. the vigo county sheriff's office needs your help in finding two suspects wanted for stealing a vehicle from a home.. sheriff john plasse explains who they're looking for in this week's crime stoppers report. < this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on july 5th between 240 and 305am in the area of 11th and springhill a vehicle was stolen from a residence. the vehicle was a 2003 mercury grand marquis silver in color. take a look at this video footage which show two white males without shirts walking around and attempting to break in to a separate vehicle. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. >
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A PLEASANT NIGHT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Freshman

Image

TH Rex

Image

Gage Baker

Image

TH Junior City

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crews will remove invasive fish species during major Fowler Park project

Image

Fire up the grill: Homey's Que and Grill reopens after previous owner retires

Image

Terre Foods Cooperative holds 11th Annual Blueberry Festival

Image

Number of Indiana students graduating from public colleges on the rise

Image

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way