Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deliquency of a minor. the vigo county sheriff's office needs your help in finding two suspects wanted for stealing a vehicle from a home.. sheriff john plasse explains who they're looking for in this week's crime stoppers report. < this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on july 5th between 240 and 305am in the area of 11th and springhill a vehicle was stolen from a residence. the vehicle was a 2003 mercury grand marquis silver in color. take a look at this video footage which show two white males without shirts walking around and attempting to break in to a separate vehicle. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. >