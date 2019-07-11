Speech to Text for Many items up for grabs during St. Ben's silent auction

arts. this time tomorrow.. the annual saint benedict community festival will be open for business! all are invited to 9th and ohio streets in terre haute. there will be live music, food, drinks and games. a 'must do' at the festival is to check-out the silent auction. it's set-up inside the school. there.. you'll find a wide array of items you can bid on. parishoners donated handmade items.. like rosaries, quilts and afghans. there are many ticket and gift certificate packages up for grabs. the silent auction committee enourages everyone to stop by.. bid often and support the festival. proceeds help to take care of the church and the soup kitchen. "it really is a community festival.. if you look around at what we have.. you can tell the community is supporting us as well." //////// the festival runs "5" to midnight tomorrow and saturday.. the silent auction will only be open until "10" each night. on saturday at "10".. the auction will be closed and winning bidders will be notified. winners can pay by cash, check or,