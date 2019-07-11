Clear

Pets and dealing with the heat

Pets and dealing with the heat

this can be a dangerous time of year with the heat. pets depend on us to keep them protected from extreme weather elements. news 10's tilly marlatt joins us in the studio for this safety alert. she explains what you can do. if you are feeling the affects of the heat, chances are your pet may be too. at 5... i shared how the affects of the heat impact your pet. i talked to two animal experts who tell me what you can do to keep your pet safe in the heat. it's important to not forget about your pet in the midst of your summer fun. the terre haute humane society has a few routine tactics to keep the pets happy and cool. sarah valentine, director, thhs: "here at the humane society we have pools we'll put out in the yard.{flas} we make pupsicles for the dogs here at the shelter just simply by putting chicken broth in containers." if you're taking a trip... having your pet ride in the passenger seat may be fun, but vetenarian beth brown says it may be best to travel alone. beth brown: "it's a lot safer for them. it's a lot less stressful.{flas} bring a bowl. take a water source like you would for yourself. pets are always up to play, but be cautious of the time of day you take your pets outdoors. dr. brown says put your hand on pavement, if it's too hot for you... it's too hot for your pet. if your pet if your pet shows signs of being overheated... don't put cold water on them. doctor brown says the best thing to do is to dampen then with lukewarm water. start with the pads of their feet and work your way up to help
