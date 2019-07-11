Speech to Text for Lyford Residents Cleaning Up After Wednesday's Storm

county area received substantial damage. storm team 10's brady harp has more. lyford resident jordan urbain was home by himself when a strong storm moved through parke county wednesday night. he says he heard a loud noise and went to the window to investigate. urbain: "by the time i entered that room to look out the window a tree had fallen through our house." he says once the tree was on top the house - the storm continued to dump rain and produce strong winds - now into his home. urbain: "i mean it was loud. i can't describe it. i've never experienced anything like it before. definitely really freaky. lots of water. it looks like someone opened a fire hydrant in our ceiling." now - urbain is scouting out the damage to his house and working to clean up what he can. he has removed the tree from the top of his home. he says when the tree fell - it could have damaged the home further if not for the the chimney. urbain: "our chimney stopped most of the force so it just put a hole through our roof. i could see a tree standing in the room but it is able to be rebuilt. unfortunately urbain says he was already planning on removing the tree in the next couple of weeks. urbain: "there were a couple other trees we were planning on getting rid of and it just beat us to the punch." urbain says the torrential rain flooded areas of his property making it hard to reach his home during the storm. most of the water has receded this evening. in lyford - brady harp - storm team 10.