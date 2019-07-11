Speech to Text for City of Terre Haute and Vigo County YMCA reach tentative agreement to reopen pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 has learned new information on the future of a local pool. the city and the y-m-c-a of terre haute have reached a preliminary agreement for the y pool. that's according to terre haute city attorney eddie felling. officials are still working out the final details. the y-m-c-a's board, the terre haute park's board, and the board of public works still have to approve this agreement. officials set a press conference for tomorrow at the y-m-c-a. news 10 will be there. we'll bring you the results of