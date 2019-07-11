Clear

City of Terre Haute and Vigo County YMCA reach tentative agreement to reopen pool

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

news 10 has learned new information on the future of a local pool. the city and the y-m-c-a of terre haute have reached a preliminary agreement for the y pool. that's according to terre haute city attorney eddie felling. officials are still working out the final details. the y-m-c-a's board, the terre haute park's board, and the board of public works still have to approve this agreement. officials set a press conference for tomorrow at the y-m-c-a. news 10 will be there. we'll bring you the results of
