Sullivan County man arrested, accused of abducting, severely beating another man with a hatchet

news 10 is following breaking news out of sullivan county tonight. that's where one person has been arrested after a reported kidnapping. the sullivan county sheriff's office arrested michael scott. he faces charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement, and aggravated battery. his charges stem from an incident that happened earlier this morning in sullivan, indiana. police say scott abducted a man and forced him into the trunk of a car. authorities say the victim was severely beaten. he was also struck in the head with a hatchet. police say there was also a woman in the car. they do not believe she was a willing participant. police say the woman stopped a driver for help on u.s 41 in vigo county. this caused scott to run from the scene. authorities later tracked him down in vigo county. emergency crews treated the male victim for