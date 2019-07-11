Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight-clear and comfortable....low 60 tomorrow-sunny and pleasant....high 85 tomorrow night-clear and pleasant...low 62 it's the time of year that many look forward to... "fair season". "the vigo county fair" has been in full swing all week. and that's where we find the storm team's "chris piper" right now. //////// [take live] [notes:chris piper live at tonight-clear and comfortable....low 60 tomorrow-sunny and pleasant....high 85 tomorrow night-clear and pleasant...low 62 tonight-clear and comfortable....low 60 tomorrow-sunny and pleasant....high 85 tomorrow night-clear and pleasant...low 62 tonight-clear and comfortable....low 60 tomorrow-sunny and pleasant....high 85 tomorrow night-clear and pleasant...low 62 tonight-clear and comfortable....low 60 tomorrow-sunny and pleasant....high 85 tomorrow night-clear and pleasant...low 62 tonight-clear and comfortable....low 60 tomorrow-sunny and pleasant....high 85 tomorrow night-clear