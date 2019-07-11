Clear

School bus shortages

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

not having not having "enough bus drivers" has been a problem for school corporations all across the state of indiana. that includes.. right here in the wabash valley. "carmel clay schools" has started signing-up "teachers" t drive school buses "as a possible solution". news 10's "dominic miranda" spoke "with the vigo county school corporation today". he joins us now.. here in studio.. to tell us.. how leaders here feel about this option. /////// susie... a survey last year found 91-percent of school districts across america suffer from bus driver shortages. it's a problem school officials right here in vigo county hope to address. i spoke with the vigo county school's communication director, bill riley. he says that part of the problem is offering competitive pay. the school system is already struggling with a teacher shortage. this makes it even tougher to do what carmel has started to do. school officials say teachers have a huge responsibility as it is. . . and it stretches far beyond the classroom. riley says the shortages do need to be addressed. . . but this may not be the way to go for vigo county. ///// "it's not something that we would consider without the full support of the teachers union. it's not something we are currently taking a look at . however. . . we have some big problems in terms of staff shortages that carmel is choosing to address it in that way." ////// riley said that carmels plan of attack really came out of left field. coming up at 6 . . . i'll tell you how you can apply to be a bus driver and the training that
