Speech to Text for Duke Energy grants benefit two Vigo County organizations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

november 20-17. "duke energy".. awards more than "100"-thousand-dollars in grants "for workforce education and training". and "2"-vigo county organizations "will benefit". "indiana state university" received "12"-thousand-"500"-dollars. "that money" will be used to build "a vocational training certificate program" "for terre haute north vigo high school". /// a little more than "21"-thousand-dollars has been awarded "to the workforce network". "the duke energy jobs for america's graduates" or, "jag challenge".. invites teams from "9"-high schools to participate "in a stem