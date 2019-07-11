Speech to Text for Eight years later: Remembering fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long

it's been "8"-years since the terre haute community said good-bye "to terre haute police officer brent long". "long" was shot and killed.. when "he" and "other officers" tried to serve a warrant "to shaun seeley". "seeley" shot both "officer long" and his k-9 "shadow". "long" later died that day. "shadow" was injured. "seeley" then shot and killed himself "during the police stand-off". "sheriff john plasse was long's "police chief" at the time. "he says".. the best way "to remember the fallen".. is t thank the living. ////// //////// "we need to keep remembering, you know, brent's sacrifice, what he did for this community and make sure his son knows, you know, that his father died a hero. he died protecting his community, actively trying to get someone that should not be on the street into custody." //////// "officer brent long" had served "with the terre haute police department" for "6"-yea prior to his death. "shadow" died.. in