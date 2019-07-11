Clear

25 Clabber Girl employees to lose their jobs

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"some disappointing news" coming out "of a terre haute corporate staple". you may remember we told you "back in may".. "hulman an company" sold "clabber girl" i downtown terre haute to "b-and-g foods". at that time.. "b-and-g".. told us.. there would be "no" changes in personnel. but that's no longer the case. news 10's.. "patrece dayton".. joins us now "live" from our newsroom "with details of those changes". /////// it's very disappointing news to 25 people susie. news 10 has learned that 25 clabber girl employees will lose their jobs. that's according to a representative of "b and g foods". we told you in may.... "b and g" bought clabber girl from hulman and company. now...less than 2 months later...they have told 25 people they are no longer needed at the plant. the layoffs will begin august 31st and last through the end of the year. the representative from b and g foods told news 10...there are no plans to close the terre haute manufacturing facility. he goes on to say they needed to make employee cut backs in order to grow the business efficiently. now...we did get a copy of the letter one laid off employee received from the company. it does say the employees will get a lump sum severence payment. reporting live in newsroom. i'm patrece dayton...back to you. /////// "happening tonight"...
