Speech to Text for "If you're not sure, go ahead and come in." Vaccines being offered after Hepatitis A case at Buffalo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 at midday".. /////// "buffalo wild wings was at no way at fault for the unfortunate incident of the employee getting sick." //////// we're learning more today.. about a hepatitis-"a" case.. at a wabash valley restaurant. "last night".. we 1st told you.. about "the case" being discovered "at buffalo wild wings" in vincennes. and "that discovery" triggered the restaurant to close voluntarily for "1"-day. in this hour's "top story".. news 10's bureau chief.. "gary brian".. updates us.. "o the unfolding situation". ////// //////// "health department officals have confirmed a case of hepatitis a at the vincennes buffalo wild wings. now i've been working on this story all day. here's what i can tell you." a buffalo wild wings employee was hospitalized for hepatitis a. when diagnosed.. the hospital reported that diagnosis to the knox county health department. the lawrence county health department confirms the employee is a cook who lives in lawrence county. officals say buffalo wild wings voluntarily closed it's doors to address the issue. within ninety minutes of being notified.. health inspectors were on scene and beginning clean up. that involved discarding condiments and any prepared foods that could have been contaminated. the employee had worked on june 30th. today i reached out to buffalo wild wings. they have released the following statement. "the jones group, a buffalo wild wings franchise, has learned that an employee at their vivincennes in location has become ill with hepatitis a. we take food safety very seriously and immmediately contacted the knox county health department. the restaurant was closed immediately and we instituted a deep cleaning process of the entire restaurant. the restaurant is now open after receiving a clean bill of health from the health department inspector." "today i sat down with officals from the knox county health department. at the top of the hour i'll have more about the clean up as well as what they're doing to get everyone immunized. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." //////// "some disappointing news" coming out "of a terre news" coming disappointing "some