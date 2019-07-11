Speech to Text for St. Benedict Community Festival Friday & Saturday 5pm-midnight 9th & Ohio

at midday" on w-t-h-i! break 3 jon talks with brian kiefer about the st. benedict community festival. it's coming up friday and saturday from 5 p.m. until midnight at 9th and ohio in downtown terre haute. cost is $5.00 admission or free for 13 and under friday, july 12th and saturday, july 13th, st. benedict parish will hold its 23rd annual community festival at 9th and ohio streets in downtown terre haute. both days, the community festival will be open from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. admission each night is $5 for adults, children 13 & under are free! activities during the festival include: live musical entertainment, church tours, family games, poker, food booths, a beer garden including a specialized st. benedict brew, a handmade quilt raffle, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. we have a great live musical entertainment line-up this year! friday night, the festival welcomes tom kelly, crowe committee and mullet over! all will feature rock and roll and call the wabash valley home! (812) 243-1494