Thursday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 2:09 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 2:09 PM
more sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s for the afternoon. clear, cooler and quiet tonight. lows drop to 61. then, we finish the week on a nice note: sunny and a high at 84. another cooler night tomorrow night, a low at 62. then we jump back into summer heat for the weekend: 89 on saturday, 90 on sunday.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunny and nice finish to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

