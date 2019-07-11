All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert - the clinton river bridge is now closed. this is all a part of a multi-million dollar project for deck replacement and widening. crews will be pouring the deck. the bridge will re-open to one lane on monday morning at 6. Work should wrap-up by november 14th.

here in terre haute crews are fixing a major hole near 9th and poplar streets. the street department tells us crews are working on traffic signals at this location. they're waiting on electricians to finish the job before the hole is filled.

a man is dead after a crash in edgar county, illinois. it happened yesterday on east terre haute road. the victim was garrett woltman from paris, illinois. illinois state police say brett bell, also from paris, was driving a semi along east terre haute road. police say the truck left the road for an unknown reason and went into a ditch. bell was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. police say neither bell nor his passenger were wearing seatbelts. he faces several charges. they include not having a commercial driver's license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failing to wear a seat belt.

if you visited the buffalo wild wings restaurant in vincennes on june 30th or july 1st - listen up! officials say an employee with hepatitis a handled food at that location on north sixth street. the health department asks anyone who ate at the restaurant on those dates to get a vaccination. indiana is providing this vaccine free of charge at a clinic tomorrow. it's happening at the health department. health officials say the restaurant has been approved to reopen.

indiana lawmakers are stepping up to make sure veterans are taken care of. senator todd young announced a new bill. it aims to curb homelessness among veterans. the bill focuses on veterans who received quote other than honorable" discharges. leaders say these veterans are more likely to experience homelessness than other veterans. these veterans are also more likely to have mental health disorders and have a higher risk of suicide. the bill would allow them to participate in v-a housing programs.

the animal emergency clinic of terre haute has closed its doors. according to its facebook page that's due to limited staffing. the clinic was on south 3rd street. if you have an emergency you should call your regular veterinarian. and if you don't have one you can call "indy-vet" at the number on your screen.

to help you beat the heat, edgar county, illinois emergency services is offering cooling centers. locations include the paris senior center. paris fire training center,and hume community center. officials say the cooling centers will be open until further notice.

a local man is helping kids prepare to head back to the classroom. this is ryan carter's fourth time with the backpack giveaway. it's a way to get backpacks,school supplies and even haircuts to kids in need before they start the new school year. carter partners with a local salon who gives kids the free haircuts. the backpack giveaway is happening august 4th. and tomorrow there's a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help with buying all the supplies. it'll take place at the terre haute v-f-w from 5 – until 8.

today's the last day to enjoy fowler park beach this season. crews are set to begin renovating the "irishman bridge". it's a covered bridge located at fowler park. to do the work crews will have to lower the lake. improvements will include a renovated bridge, fresh sand and shower house improvements. vigo county officials are giving you a chance to learn more about the parks department's ongoing projects. they will hold an informational meeting this evening at 6:30. vigo county parks superintendent adam grossman will be there. district 5's fisheries biologist dave kittaka will also be there.

happening today your chance to buy sweet and juicy peaches! the peach truck has a home in nashville, tennessee. but it's known for touring around the country. today it's making a stop in terre haute. you can find it at the apple house. it will be open from 9 - 10:30 a.m. the apple house is located on harding avenue. only credit and debit will be accepted.

we'll be back in the sunshine today - cooler and not as humid. a high at 85. clear, cooler and quiet tonight. lows drop to 61. then, we finish the week on a nice note: sunny and a high at 84. another cooler night tomorrow night, a low at 62. then we jump back into summer heat for the weekend: 89 on saturday, 90 on sunday.