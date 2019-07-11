Clear

One man's unique love for the Vigo County fairgrounds

The Vigo County Fair has been known for Ferris wheels and funnel cakes since 1952. Not everyone has seen the way the fair has evolved over time...except one man, who makes sure to attend every single year.

be used at home. the vigo county fair has been known for ferris wheels and funnel cakes since 1952. but not everyone has seen the way the fair has evolved over time. except one man...who makes sure to attend every single year. that's where you'll find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she joins us live from the fairgrounds with this man's unique story. jimmy drew has had a love for the fair since he was a kid. now, he makes sure that each year the fair goes smoothly.. so that every kid can have an enjoyable experience...just like he did. when drew was young, he would come home from school... and help set up the ferris wheels. he spent years admiring the way the machienes worked. but, it didn't stop there. he continued to follow his passion for attractions.. and now it shows right here in vigo county. drew plays a role in the decision making. he told me that there is so much that goes on behind the scenes of the fair... from paint color, to metals, to style of rides.. and every detail is for the people...especially the kids. "i just love, what makes me passionate is the children.when they see this they get so excited, so the best we can do is have a mission to not let them down and do work and do good work. that's what we try to do, but the children is what gets me really excited." the fair will go on until the 13. for more details visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in vigo county, jk,
