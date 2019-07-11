Clear

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°

A cold front will bring a refreshing break from the heat and humidity.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:43 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 7:06 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°

Thursday night: Clear and cooler. Not as muggy. Low: 60°

Friday: Sunny and nice. Cooler. High: 83°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front will bring a refreshing break from the heat and humidity. Highs on Thursday will be around 84°, compared to the average high of 89°. Thursday night will be clear and comfortable, with a low in the lower 60s. Friday looks pleasant, too. The heat returns for the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday near 90°.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Sunny and nice finish to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local humane shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter pets

Image

New group hopes to improve the area around Terre Haute's airport

Image

"It's a crisis right now..." a new bill is trying to help homeless veterans across the country

Image

Lightning strike leads to Lyford house fire

Image

Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges, police identify victim

Image

The Peach Truck set to make a stop in Terre Haute

Image

Indiana State University celebrates a decade of fitness on campus

Image

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way