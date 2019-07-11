Speech to Text for Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°
Thursday night: Clear and cooler. Not as muggy. Low: 60°
Friday: Sunny and nice. Cooler. High: 83°
Detailed Forecast:
A cold front will bring a refreshing break from the heat and humidity. Highs on Thursday will be around 84°, compared to the average high of 89°. Thursday night will be clear and comfortable, with a low in the lower 60s. Friday looks pleasant, too. The heat returns for the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday near 90°.