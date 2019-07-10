Speech to Text for Local humane shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter pets

"in order" within a month. a local shelter now has a boost to help with spay and neuter costs... the terre haute humane society received a grant from the "bissell pet foundation" to offer low cost spay and neuters. it'll allow the shelter to offer the procedure at a reduced price. those eligible must meet certain income requirements. if approved... the procedure would cost about 35 dollars for cats and dogs under 50 pounds.. employees say the money will help them serve about 150 pets. "its going to be a big number that we are going to be able to help. and we are actually looking into more grants to be able to continue this program so that we can try to get as many fixed at a reduced cost and help as many people as we can." the shelter is taking phone numbers right now to make a list.. if you're interested in getting your pet spayed or neutered...all you have to do is call the shelter. that number is