New group hopes to improve the area around Terre Haute's airport

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:36 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

get shelter in extreme weather conditions. with new additions and businesses on terre haute's eastside.. a local group is focusing "on how to keep it growing". we spoke with "jeff hauser". he's the director "of the terre haute regional airport". "he says".. they're in the works of forming a committee. it would include: "city" and "county leaders", "area businesses", and "companies". together... they're working "to improve the corridor" along state road-"46" and its development. "hauser" hopes to have the committee
