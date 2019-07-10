Speech to Text for "It's a crisis right now..." a new bill is trying to help homeless veterans across the country

a push to help homeless veterans across the state and country is taking place. indiana senator todd young introduced a bill yesterday that will help. news 10's sarah lehman spoke with a local organization who helps homeless veterans. she joins us now live with more. patrece... this bill is meant to help homless veterans with other than honorable discharges. it's purpose is to help those veterans get help at places like the va clinic here in terre haute. "it's a crisis right now that our homeless veterans are unhoused that are on the street." three senators from three different states are pushing to curb veteran homelessness across the country "it impacts the most vulnerable of the vulnerable" the bill they introduced would help the other than honorable discharged veterans get veteran benefits and help. other than honorable could mean they had security violations, used violence or were convicted of something in civilian court. "now take into effect many of these veterans have mental illness that are not diagnosed when they're in the service so maybe they're acting out or maybe they're not taking order properly or fullfilling the orders properly therefore they get repreimanded and then they get discharged under other than honorable conditions." michael egy is the admin coordinator for loyal veterans battalion. he talks to... helps... and has a relationship with the homeless veterans living in vigo county. he says this bill could litererally change someones life. "it really opens the door for a lot more veterans that are on the street seeking permanate housing" earlier today as i met with egy and his wife they had filled up a huge cooler with cold waters and ice to try and find some of these homeless veterans and give them some water. so, this bill will effect people living right here in vigo county. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.