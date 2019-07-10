Speech to Text for Lightning strike leads to Lyford house fire

seat belt. we have new information for you on a fire out of parke county.. officials tell news 10 a lightning strike caused the fire.. it happened at a home on u- s 41 and 2nd street. the parke county sheriff's office tells us one person was inside when the lightning hit. they were able to get out of the home safely. some firefighters reportedly had a hard time responding to the fire due to flooding