Speech to Text for Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges, police identify victim

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at some of that damage... but first... . we have new details for you on a deadly crash in edgar county, illinois. we have learned 24-year-old garrett woltman from paris died in that crash. it happened earlier today on east terre haute road. illinois state police say 24-year-old brett bell of paris was driving a semi-truck along east terre haute road. police say the truck left the roadway for an unknown reason and went into a ditch. bell was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. police say neither bell nor his passenger...garrett woltman.. was wearing seatbelts. bell faces several charges in the crash. they include not having a commercial driver's license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failing to wear a