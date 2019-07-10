Speech to Text for The Peach Truck set to make a stop in Terre Haute

when students get back on campus. it's the perfect time of year for something a little sweet and juicy. the peach truck has a home in nashville, tennessee. but it's known for touring around the country. tomorrow it's making a stop in terre haute. you can find it at the apple house. it will be open from 9 - 10:30 a.m. the apple house is located on harding avenue in terre haute. the peach truck set new payment requirements. only credit and