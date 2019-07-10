Clear
Indiana State University celebrates a decade of fitness on campus

Indiana State University celebrates a decade of fitness on campus

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:25 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

indiana state university is celebrating 10 years of fitness on campus. on this day ten years ago.. the student recreation center opened on campus. today.. those at "the rec" got the chance to enjoy some treats and enter to win some giveaway baskets as a celebration. organizers say they're grateful to see the improvements they've made in the last decade. they're now looking toward the future. "we're always trying to make improvements and do new things and try new things. you know it's always fun when people see it for the first time, and they're just surprised at what a really nice facility is and how much fun it is to be here."' another celebration is planned for the fall
